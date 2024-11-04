Naseem Shah injured on return to international cricket in opening ODI at MCG

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Naseem Shah, returning to international cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday after a period of rest, unfortunately limped off the field in his first match. This was during the opening ODI between Pakistan and Australia.

Despite a significant batting contribution from Naseem, where he scored a rapid 40 off 39 balls from the No. 9 position, Pakistan faced difficulties. They were on the verge of being bowled out for less than 200, having been reduced to 148-7. Naseem, who had only accumulated 31 runs in his previous 14 ODI appearances, played a crucial role in ensuring Pakistan surpassed the 200-run mark, hitting four sixes and one four during his innings.

Although Pakistan managed to post a total above 200, it still appeared subpar. When Naseem came on to bowl in the second over of the chase, he struggled with his line and conceded 14 runs in his opening over. This match marked his return to cricket after nearly a month-long break following his rest from Pakistan's Test squad post their first Test loss against England. During that rest period, key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were also rested, which saw Pakistan win the subsequent two Tests of the series.

Naseem's performance improved as he bowled his second over, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk. However, Josh Inglis then led Australia closer to their target. When Australia was at 139-3, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Inglis just one run shy of his half-century, and Haris Rauf's two wickets in two balls brought Pakistan back into contention. Yet, as Naseem returned to bowl, Australia needed only eight runs to win with two wickets in hand.

According to Wisden, Naseem's comeback was cut short when, after bowling just two balls in his over, he appeared to suffer significant discomfort in his left calf. The physio attended to him, and although he walked off unaided, it raised concerns. Mohammad Hasnain finished the over, but Australia secured their victory in the 34th over.

Naseem's injury is a major concern for Pakistan, given their upcoming busy international schedule. Following the ODI series against Australia, they will compete in a three-match T20I series concluding on November 18, followed by an ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe. Pakistan will then travel to South Africa for a tour encompassing all three formats, extending to the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor