Naseem Shah Speaks Marathi in Viral Video: 'Chaha Pyaayla Chala:

A video of Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah speaking fluent Marathi has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Naseem invites his teammates for tea, saying “Chaha pyaayla chala” in Marathi. After having tea, he continues in Marathi, saying "aata mala bara vattay." The moment, captured on a mobile phone, quickly went viral.

Reacting to the video, Naseem said leagues like ILT20 host players from across the world. He said some come from India, others from Pakistan, and many from Australia as well. Players stay together like a family for a month and learn from each other during that time, he added.

On the field, Shah played a key role as Desert Vipers defeated Gulf Giants in a super over on Sunday. Gulf Giants batted first and scored 179 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Desert Vipers reached the same total, with Shah run out while completing the third run off the final ball. The tie led to a super over.

Desert Vipers batted first in the super over. Nuwan Thushara scored 13 runs. Gulf Giants needed 14 to win. Vipers captain Sam Curran gave Shah the responsibility to bowl the super over. His over included a no-ball and a wide, requiring eight deliveries. Despite the pressure, Shah limited Gulf Giants to nine runs, securing victory for Desert Vipers.

With the win, Desert Vipers remain unbeaten in ILT20 2025. The team has won all three matches and sits at the top of the points table.