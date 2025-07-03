Nasser Hussain reveals key factor that will determine fate of second Test between India and England

Birmingham [UK], July 3 : Former captain Nasser Hussain believes India has to stretch their innings for as long as they can because there "might" be a possibility of the Edgbaston surface favouring spinners, which could be the determining factor of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

On Day 2 of the second Test, India captain Shubman Gill continued to tantalise England's inexperienced bowling attack with his composed demeanour. Ravindra Jadeja beautifully played the supporting act as India cruised to a comfortable position while thriving on its batting depth.

With India in possession of two spinners on Edgbaston's benign surface, Hussain believes the trick to India's success lies in the time they spent at the crease in the first innings. With Birmingham's past suggesting spinner's prowess, Hussain feels the turning conditions will dictate the fate of the contest.

"Jadeja is a proper batter, and so is Washington. India have to take this innings as long as they can out there as this pitch might turn a little bit more than Headingley. Might. Will this pitch spin? That's what I think will determine the outcome of this game," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

In the first four sessions, the pitch hasn't offered much to spinners, with England's premier ball tweaker Shoaib Bashir relying on his line and length to find breakthroughs. On the opening day, he lured India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant to aim for the boundary rope.

While teasing the southpaw with the flight of the delivery, Pant failed to resist the temptation, went big and holed it to Zak Crawley at long-on, ending the explosive star's outing on 25(42).

India found solace in a 203-run partnership between Gill and Jadeja, which ended on the second day with the latter's dismissal. A rip-roaring bumper from Josh Tongue got the better of Jadeja (89), who ballooned the ball off his glove to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Gill continued to keep the pressure on England's shoulders and brought up his surreal double hundred by pulling the ball away for a single off Tongue to continue India's dominance.

