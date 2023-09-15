Nat Sciver Brunt's record century takes England to ODI series win against Sri Lanka

Leicester [UK], September 15 : All-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt slammed England women's fastest one-day international century on Thursday, helping England beat Sri Lanka in a highly one-sided third ODI on Thursday.

Sciver was at her most brutal in the match, smashing 120 in just 74 balls. Her knock consisted of 18 fours and a six. She made her runs at a strike rate of 162.16. She reached her century in just 66 balls. With this, she surpassed the record of former England batter Charlotte Edwards, who had a 74-ball hundred to her name against New Zealand in 2012. Sciver-Brunt also had a 76-ball century against Pakistan in 2017 and a 79-ball ton against Australia last year. She came close to breaking Edwards's record on these two occasions.

The all-rounder is in red-hot form this year. In six matches and five innings, she has scored 393 runs at an average of 131.00. She has scored three tons, with the best score of 129. She had previously slammed two back-to-back tons in women's Ashes ODIs against Australia. These performances have made her the current number-one ranked batter in women's ODIs.

The match was a 31-over-per-side affair due to rain.

England was reduced to 18/2 after being put to bat first. But a partnership of 193-runs between Sciver-Brunt and Maia Bouchier (95 in 65 balls with 12 fours, and two sixes) helped England recover and cross the 200-run mark. Later, a cameo from Bess Heath (21 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) guided England to 273/8 in 31 overs.

Kavisha Dilhari (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for SL. Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya and Inoka Ranaweera took a wicket each.

In the chase of 274, SL was never a threat. Hasini Perera (32 in 24 balls) was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark. Her partnership of 35-run with Hansima Karunaratne (15) was the highest point of the innings.

Charlie Dean (5/31) was dominant and she partnered with Lauren Filer (3/30) to bundle out SL for 112 in 24.5 overs, taking Englamd to 161 runs victory.

England has won the ODI series 2-0. Sciver-Brunt got the 'Player of the Match' award.

