Natalie Sciver pulls out of India series to focus in mental health

Natalie Sciver has pulled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India citing the need to focus on her mental health and well being. Amy Jones has been named as the captain for the T20I series in Sciver's absence.In a statement put out by the ECB, Sciver was quoted as saying, "I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued. Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I'm not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself. It's the right decision for me and it's the right decision for the team."

No replacement player has been named as yet, and the ECB also showed support for Sciver's decision."We fully support Nat and her decision to step away from this series. Cricket is important, but it is wholly insignificant in the context of an individual's health and happiness."The welfare of our players and staff is always our number one priority and we will support Nat throughout this period," said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women'scricket. She was the first cricketer for England to take a hat-trick in a Women's Twenty20 International match. In March 2019, during the third Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) match against Sri Lanka, Sciver scored her 1,000th run in WT20I cricket.

