Nathan Lyon calls for inclusion of all abilities cricket in Paralympics

Melbourne [Australia], August 11 : Australian spinner Nathan Lyon urged that all abilities cricket be added in the Paralympic Games.

Lyon responded to a clip posted by a fan about cricket being included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He urged Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and star India batter Virat Kohli to take action in the direction of including all abilities cricket to the Paralympics.

"And let's add All Abilities cricket to the Paralympics @ECB_cricket @CricketAus @BCCI

@imVkohli @Vk18xCr7," tweeted Lyon.

And let’s add All Abilities cricket to the paralympics 🙏🏏@ECB_cricket @CricketAus @BCCI @imVkohli @Vk18xCr7 https://t.co/iTf87I2LdX— Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) August 11, 2024

Back in July, Lyon was a guest in the specially-abled 10-over exhibition match for visually impaired players and a 40-over all-abilities game at Lord's in London. He was accompanied by England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes.

The 2028 Los Angeles event will also include baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football with the proposal of the organising committee having been accepted at the 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai last year.

During the session, Virat's name found a mention. Niccolo Campriani, the Sports Director of the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee said during the session, "My friend Virat Kohli has 340 million Social Media followers, making him the third most followed athlete - surpassing combined numbers of LeBron James (NBA basketball star), Tom Brady (American football icon) and Tiger Woods (American golf legend). It is a win-win situation for LA28, IOC and cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage, in order to grow it beyond traditional cricketing nations and give it access to untapped communities of athletes and fans."

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. It is now being played in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor