Nathan Lyon joins Lancashire Cricket for season 2024

Old Trafford, Nov 30 Australia spin wizard Nathan Lyon has signed a contract with Lancashire Cricket and will be available for all competitions in 2024 after putting pen to paper on a contract for the duration of next summer.

Lancashire Cricket announcing the contract with Lyon, released a statement on Thursday, citing “Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce the overseas signing of experienced Australian international off-spin bowler Nathan Lyon, for the 2024 season. Lyon will be available for all competitions in 2024 after putting pen-to-paper on a contract for the duration of next summer.”

A three-time Ashes winner and current ICC World Test champion, Lyon holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian finger spinner with 496 dismissals in 122 matches, at an average of 31, and has been named in the ICC Test Team of the Year on three occasions in 2018, ‘19 and ‘22.

He is also the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker ever as a spin bowler and currently stands as the eighth-highest Test wicket-taker of all time.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire. I love playing cricket in England. I’m keen to keep learning, keep improving my game and hopefully I can contribute to winning matches for the Red Rose and pass on some of the experiences that I have gained over the years throughout my career,” said Lyon after signing with Lancashire Cricket for the 2024 season.

“They have a strong squad at Lancashire and Emirates Old Trafford is a really great venue to play cricket at, so I am looking forward to that. It will also be great to catch up with Jimmy Anderson too,” he added.

In 202 career First-Class appearances to date, the New South Wales-born Lyon has claimed 733 wickets at an average of 33 and has taken a further 90 dismissals in List A cricket and 57 in T20 matches.

Lyon plays in the Sheffield Shield for his home state New South Wales and has also represented Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and most recently signed for Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The off-spinner had a brief taste of the County Championship with Worcestershire during the 2017 season, helping them to win the Division Two title.

“Nathan is an extremely skilled and experienced operator and, once we heard that he was available for the duration of next summer, we jumped at the opportunity to add him to our squad for the 2024 season.

“His bowling record in both international and domestic cricket speaks for itself, and we believe that he will be an important player for us with the ball as we look to achieve our goals in all competitions,” commented Mark Chilton. Director of Cricket Performance of Lancashire Cricket.

“We have several young spin bowlers in our squad and for them to have the opportunity to learn from and play alongside somebody with almost 500 Test match wickets will be invaluable in their development and I am sure Nathan will play an equally significant role off the pitch as he will on it,” he added.

