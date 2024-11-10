Nathan McSweeney receives maiden call-up as Australia announce squad for BGT 2024-25 series against India

Canberra [Australia], November 10 : Australia included uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney as the national side announced a 13-member squad for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India for the opening Test of the five-match series in Perth.

Untried batter Nathan McSweeney appeared to have won the race for the vacant opener berth and is included in the 13-player squad, while white-ball star Josh Inglis is the surprise inclusion for the contest at Perth Stadium that commences on November 22.

McSweeney impressed for Australia A during their recent clash against India A and got the backing of former skipper Ricky Ponting on a recent episode of The ICC Review as he is set to open the batting alongside left-hander Usman Khawaja.

It looked certain that experienced batter Steve Smith would return to his regular spot at No.4 behind first-drop Marnus Labuschagne, with Travis Head Mitchell Marsh and keeper Alex Carey in line to make up the middle-order.

Outside of Inglis' addition, there were no other surprises in the squad, with consistent pacer Scott Boland winning the nod as backup pacer behind Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon also included.

The five-match series will be crucial for the hopes of both sides, with Australia and India currently occupying the top two places on the World Test Championship standings.

Australia's selection chair George Bailey believed the squad is well-balanced and is predicting McSweeney to perform well if handed a debut.

"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket. His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level," Bailey said as quoted by the ICC.

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad. Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at the Test level and remains a valued member of the squad. The squad is balanced and provides Andrew and Pat the options required for what shapes as a captivating series," the former Australia skipper added.

Australia squad for first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Series schedule:

First Test: November 22-26: Perth

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide

Third Test: December 14-18: Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30: Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7: Sydney.

