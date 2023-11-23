Nathan McSweeney to captain as Australia PM's XI squad announced to face Pakistan

Canberra, Nov 23 Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday named the men’s squad for the Prime Minister’s XI match against Pakistan in Canberra.

Nathan McSweeney will captain a strong squad which features six test-capped players-- Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson and Matthew Renshaw, all featured in Australia’s Test squad during the recent Ashes campaign in England.

Cameron Bancroft (505 runs), Beau Webster (487) and McSweeney (456) are the current leading Marsh Sheffield Shield run scorers, while Mark Steketee and Michael Neser combined for 78 wickets last season.

While serving as an important hit-out for the subcontinent tourists ahead of their three-match series beginning in Perth on December 14, the 50th PM's XI fixture doubles as the last audition for several Australian Test hopefuls.

Thilan Samaraweera has been named Head Coach of the side after previously working with Australia A and Australia’s male underage pathway squads.

“The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket, and I am delighted to confirm the squad to face Pakistan next month. George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and I have selected an experienced squad of players who are on the cusp of Test selection. I want to congratulate Nathan McSweeney on the honour of being named as captain. I know he’ll lead the side expertly and within the traditions and spirit of this great fixture," Australia PM Albanese said.

"I’d also like to congratulate Pat Cummins and his world champion team on their World Cup victory. Their run to the final and amazing performance to beat India on Sunday night captivated the nation. Of course – Captain Pat and his team’s heroics continue what has been an incredibly successful year for both the Australian men's and women's teams. Same old Aussies – Always winning!" he added.

The playing squad will be supported throughout the match by local ACT Premier cricketers who will have the opportunity to train alongside and learn from the best domestic talent in Australia.

Players selected for the PM's XI will miss the opening weekend of Big Bash League 13 with the T20 competition kicking off the day after the clash at Manuka Oval on December 7.

Prime Minister's XI squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

