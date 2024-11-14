Nathan, Xavier run riot at The Gabba as Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in seven-over game

Brisbane [Australia], November 14 : Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis shined with the ball as Australia sealed a 29-run victory over Pakistan in the 1st T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

The first T20I match between Australia and Pakistan at The Gabba was reduced to a seven-over game after rain played a spoilsport before the start of the match.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field, skipper Mohammad Rizwan's decision did not go in the Men in Green's favour as they failed to restrict Aussie batters from scoring runs.

However, Australia opener Matthew Short (7 runs from 4 balls, 1 six) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (9 runs from 5 balls, 2 fours) could only make a 16-run partnership. Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf removed Short in the second over and Naseem Shah dismissed Fraser-McGurk in the third over.

After the two dismissals, Glenn Maxwell (43 runs from 19 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) displayed a blitz performance with a strike rate of 226.32. He added crucial runs on the board in the seven-over game. Later, Marcus Stoinis (21 runs from 7 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Josh Inglis stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered the Aussies to 93/4.

Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets and led the Pakistan bowling attack. While Naseem and Haris picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Abbas Afridi (20 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours and 1 six), Haseebullah Khan (12 runs from 8 balls, 1 six and 1 four) and Shaheen Afridi (11 runs from 6 balls, 1 six) were the only top batters for Pakistan, rest no one could show temperament in the second inning.

The Pakistan batters struggled to score runs on the board infront of the Aussie bowling attack. The top and middle order failed miserably.

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis led the Australia bowling attack after they picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Adam Zampa bagged two wickets in his one-over spell.

Glenn Maxwell was named the 'Player of the Match' following his heroics with the bat in the first inning.

With the 29-run victory at The Gabba, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Brief score: Australia 93/7 (Glenn Maxwell 43, Marcus Stoinis 21*; Abbas Afridi 2/9) beat Pakistan 64/9 (Abbas Afridi 20*, Haseebullah Khan 12; Nathan Ellis 3/9).

