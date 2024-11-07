Naveen-ul-Haq pens down emotional note after not being retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 7 : After not being retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq has shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his two-year journey with the franchise.

In October, the Lucknow-based franchise announced that they have retained Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi alongside uncapped stars Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni ahead of IPL 2025.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Naveen-ul-Haq thanked the franchise for giving him the opportunity. He also sent his best wishes to LSG ahead of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

"Thankful for the opportunity and being part of this amazing team for the past 2 seasons my best wishes will always be with everyone involved in this team in future to the management staff and the guys who were working behind the scenes and not to forget LSG brigade thank you everyone @lucknowsupergiants," Naveen-ul-Haq wrote on Instagram.

In IPL 2024, Naveen-ul-Haq appeared in 10 matches and picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 10.19.

The Lucknow-based franchise finished their IPL 2024 voyage in the 7th place in the standings with 14 points after winning seven of 14 matches.

Apart from Naveen-ul-Haq, the Lucknow-based franchise also parted ways with their skipper KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

LSG's retention of key players and the release of KL Rahul mark a substantial reshuffle. With a focus on retaining top performers and moving on from their former captain, the franchise is set for a strategic overhaul aimed at improved results in IPL 2025.

The upcoming IPL season is expected to be an exciting one, with high-profile players entering the auction pool. Rahul's availability will undoubtedly attract interest from franchises seeking to reinforce their batting line-up. As teams finalise their strategies, retention decisions will be pivotal in shaping the competition's dynamics.

