Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru, set to host ICC Women's World Cup matches

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka as M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is unavailable to host the matches.

Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament that commences on September 30 due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as per the ICC.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures, which comprise three league matches, a semi-final and potentially the final for the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup on November 2.

The tournament dates of 30 September - 2 November remain unchanged, as do the other venues, which are the ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the Navi Mumbai venue is ideal for women's cricket.

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," Jay Shah said as quoted by ICC.

"We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women's game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport's future, not only in India but across the cricketing world. While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans," he added.

The final of the tournament will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2, with the first semi-final set to be in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29 and the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead India for the first time in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy, as India announced a solid 15-member squad for the 2025 edition and the Australia series.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

India squad for Australia series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor