Navjot Singh Sidhu condemns Travis Head's celebration as insult to India, calls for punishment

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has strongly criticized Australian cricketer Travis Head for his controversial celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant during the Boxing Day Test. Sidhu labelled the celebration as an insult to 1.5 billion Indians and called for stringent punishment to prevent such actions in the future.

The incident occurred during the final session of Day 5 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rishabh Pant, who had been playing a brisk innings of 30, was dismissed by Head. Following the dismissal, Head celebrated by pointing one finger into a circularly shaped hand, a gesture that has sparked widespread debate.

Reacting to the incident, Sidhu took to his X handle to express his outrage. He tweeted,

"Travis head's obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn't auger well for the gentleman's game...... sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women, young & old watching the game....... this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a nation of 1.5 billion Indians...... stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent for the future generations needs to be slapped on him so that no one dares follow suit !!!"

Travis head’s obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn’t auger well for for the gentleman’s game…… sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women , young & old watching the game……. this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a…— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 30, 2024

Sidhu said his call for strict punishment aims to set a precedent to ensure that such behaviour is not repeated, thereby upholding the spirit of the game.Sidhu's comments underscore the importance of setting a positive example for future generations of cricketers and fans alike.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series. With this loss, India's chances of -qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor