Navneet, Jarmanpreet to lead SG Pipers' women's, men's teams at Hockey India League

New Delhi [India], November 3 : SG Pipers on Wednesday announced their leadership group for Season 2 of the Hockey India League, placing their trust in two of India's most respected Olympians. Defender Jarmanpreet Singh will lead the men's side, with Australian midfielder Ky Willott taking up the role of vice-captain. On the women's team, star forward Navneet Kaur retains the captaincy, with Australia's Kaitlin Nobbs taking on the vice-captaincy ahead of her first season with the Pipers.

Last season, Jarmanpreet Singh emerged as one of SG Pipers' standout performers. His impressive contribution to India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph further underscores his readiness to lead from the front. Ky Willott stepped up last season with his exceptional work rate, maturity on the ball, and ability to dictate play, attributes that now see him assume a formal leadership role. Willott comes into the League on the back of playing an influential role in Hockey Club Melbourne's Hockey One title triumph on Sunday.

The women's team will see Navneet Kaur returning as captain, after a strong campaign where she led the attack, scored decisive goals, and showcased her influence in India's international outings. Supporting her will be Kaitlin Nobbs, whose international pedigree, defensive awareness, and calm decision-making add tremendous balance to the squad. 2025 HIL winner Nobbs starred in Perth Thundersticks' triumph in the Hockey One Final on Sunday.

Excited to visit India and join the squad, Tim Oudenaller, Head Coach, said as quoted by a press release, "We are delighted to announce that Jarmanpreet will be our captain this season. With his experience and dedication, he will be able to guide the team to its highest potential. Ky will be the vice-captain this season. Despite his age, he brings considerable experience from last season, making him well-equipped to support Jarmanpreet and guide the team to reach their full potential. In a few weeks, the team will see each other in India. I'm looking forward to that moment, and I know that the team will prepare themselves as well as possible for the competition. They know what I expect and what to do to achieve the best result at the end of the competition."

Expressing his delight, Olympic Bronze Medallist Jarmanpreet Singh said, "I want to thank our coaches and the management for giving me this opportunity. With a strong mix of junior and senior players, we are confident in building a powerful team and are aiming to bring home the title."

Expressing her thoughts on the appointments, Sofie Gierts, Head Coach of the Women's Team, said, "We have retained Navneet as captain because she consistently reflects the values, we want this team to stand for. Her integrity, calm intensity and exceptional hockey talent make her the ideal leader in a high-performance environment. We have also appointed Kaitlin as vice-captain; her guidance and experience, especially winning last year's HIL final, will be invaluable. She brings a leadership style that thrives under pressure while always supporting her teammates. Overall, we have a well-balanced squad with strong global diversity, which will be one of our biggest strengths. The team is eager to begin preparations, and we are united and ready for the December 28th (start of Women's HIL)."

Expressing her gratitude, Navneet Kaur said, "Thank you, SG Pipers, once again for choosing me as the captain of the SG Pipers women's team. I am confident that we will achieve strong results this season. Keeping in mind the shortcomings of last season, we planned for the auction alongside our head coach, Sofie and our Assistant Coach Helen Mary. I am sure that our preparation will reflect in our performances. Once again, thank you, SG Pipers, for placing your trust in me as captain."

With the Women's League starting on December 28 and the Men's on January 3, SG Pipers' leadership reflects the franchise's focus on resilience, accountability, and high performance. The men's team strengthened their defence with last season's title-winning Captain Rupinder Pal Singh, while the women's squad gained versatility and depth with Udita coming on board. This year's mini auction saw Director of Hockey, Padma Bhushan Sreejesh PR closely collaborate with coaches, Tim Oudenaller and Sofie Gierts, and senior players to assemble teams ready to challenge for the Hero Hockey India League titles this season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor