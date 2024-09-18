NCA clears Suryakumar Yadav for final round of Duleep Trophy: Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 : The National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday cleared star India batter Suryakumar Yadav for the final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024-25, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The right-handed batter will replace Sarfaraz Khan in the India B squad for the final round of the Duleep Trophy, which begins in Anantapur on Thursday.

Sarfaraz has been named in India's Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, leading to his withdrawal from the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B squad.

India B began the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 with a stunning 76-run win over India A. However, they had to share points with India C in the second encounter after the match ended in a draw.

Currently, India B stands in second place on the Duleep Trophy standings with seven points.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the first round as a precautionary measure to recover from a thumb injury. The 34-year-old had complained of discomfort during the pre-season Buchi Babu Invitational in Coimbatore.

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive batting and consistency, has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

His statistics highlight his prowess: 2,432 runs in 71 T20I matches, with an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 168.65, including four centuries and 20 fifties.

In 37 ODIs, he has scored 773 runs in 35 innings at an average of 25.76, with four half-centuries and a top score of 72*. He has also played a solitary Test for India, scoring eight runs in his only innings.

Suryakumar played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph this year, scoring 199 runs in eight matches, including two fifties, and taking a stunning catch in the final. He has also contributed to multiple IPL victories for the Mumbai Indians (MI). In 150 IPL matches, he has scored 3,594 runs at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32, with two centuries and 24 fifties. His highest score is 103*.

