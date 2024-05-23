Need to have the character to bounce back: RR skipper Samson after beating RCB in playoffs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : Following his side's four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson said they need to have the character to bounce back.

Speaking after the match, Samson said life and cricket have taught him that everyone will have a bad phase. He also praised his players for their performance on the field.

"What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back. Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today. Credit to the bowlers, they are always looking at what the opposition batters would do and what fields to set," Samson said.

The RR skipper showered praise on Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal and said they have a little experience but they are amazing on the field.

"(On Parag and Jaiswal) They are 22 each, so is Jurel. With very little experience, the way they are performing at this level is amazing," he added.

Samson opened up on his fitness and said he is not 100% fit. He also pointed out that there is a bug in the dressing room.

"(On his health) I'm not a 100% actually. There is a bug in the dressing room, lots of coughs and a lot of people are a bit unwell. (Going forward) Rovman finished that off well. I think we have a travel day and rest now, looking forward to the next game," he added.

Recapping the match, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job in putting brakes on RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls, with eight fours) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rovman Powell (16* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

