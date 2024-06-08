"Need to win game against India": Inzamam sends message to Pakistan team before marquee clash

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan players to keep everything aside and focus on their upcoming clash against their bitter rival India in New York in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led team have struggled to tap into their rich vein of form. They have struggled to string up results in their favour since their 2-0 T20I series defeat against England.

They were looking to gain some momentum against the co-hosts, the USA, before the high-voltage clash against arch-rival India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

But it ended up backfiring with the USA managing to pull off an upset win in a nail-biting Super Over thriller.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Inzamam stated that the players should try to be the matchwinner for Pakistan and they should step into the stadium with confidence.

"To win fans back, Pakistan need to win the game against India. It's not like Pakistan cannot defeat India, they should keep everything aside and focus the game on Sunday. Everybody should believe that they can win the match. Everybody should try to win the game for Pakistan. Your body language and belief changes when you have confidence," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

In the last edition of the World Cup, Pakistan were one of the top-ranked teams in the tournament. However, in the ongoing edition, Pakistan have walked in as the seventh-ranked T20I team following their slump in the performance.

The reason for their downfall has been majorly due to constant changes in the management and an unsettled line-up.

Pakistan's middle-order has been one of its weak points. Shadab Khan has been a crucial cog in their batting set-up, but his recent form hasn't helped the team's cause. He managed to put up just three runs in two matches against England.

His charm with the ball has also faded away. In the second T20I, he registered his worst bowling figures in the T20I format. He went wicketless and gave 75 runs in 7 overs across both matches.

Amid his struggling form, Inzamam feels that Abrar Ahmed should be given a chance in the team.

"Abrar should be given a chance, if six batters don't score then the seventh one can't save the game for you. Shadab is struggling with the ball," he added.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor