"Needed power-hitter in top three": LSG skipper KL Rahul on Stoinis' batting order promotion

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 : Following his side's six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul lauded centurion Marcus Stoinis for picking the bowlers to target and said the all-rounder was sent up the order at number three to capitalise on the powerplay.

Stoinis played a knock to remember as he single-handedly guided LSG out of troubled waters to a six-wicket win over CSK at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday to continue their dominance over the Yellow Army in IPL 2024, winning both of their home and away games against the five-time champions.

Speaking on the win, KL said during the post-match presentation that the victory was really special because of the circumstances it came in.

"Very special, especially when it is a game like that. We were way behind the game when we were batting so it was very special to pull it off. It was a fresh start, both teams started off at zero. Different conditions here. I think they started off really well and put us under pressure. 170-180 would have been a great total here but they batted really well."

"Full credit to Stoinis. It was not just power-hitting, it was very clever batting. He picked his bowlers and played very well. We felt like we needed to be braver and capitalize the powerplay (decision to send Stoinis at three) and needed a power-hitter in the top three. I have realized that T20 cricket has changed in the past couple of years, 170-180 does not always cut it. You need to go harder in the powerplay and the impact player rule also gives you a bit more depth."

On changes in his batting this season, which have seen him play some aggressive knocks of late, Rahul said that he is happy that he is batting well especially when he has not played a lot of T20 cricket recently.

Coming to the match, LSG opted to bowl first. After a slow start, it was a century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (108 in 60 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and an explosive half-century from in-form Shivam Dube (66 in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) that powered CSK to 210/4 in their 20 overs.

Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur got a wicket each for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG struggled to catch the right tempo in the first half and was 88/3 in 11 overs. But it was Stoinis, who was sent up the order, kept his side in the hunt with his ferocious striking. Cameos from Nicholas Pooran (34 in 15 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Deepak Hooda (17* in six balls, with two fours and a six) took some pressure off the Aussie star as he blasted 17 runs within three balls of the final over to seal a six-wicket win. Stoinis was unbeaten on 124 in 63 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is in the fourth spot with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points. CSK has dropped to fifth spot, with four wins, four losses and a total of eight points.

