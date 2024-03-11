"Needs new range of shots, change his game": Hogg on Jaiswal playing in Australia

Melbourne [Australia], March 11 : Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg said that Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to change his game when he comes Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year and come up with a new range of shots because of pace and bounce.

Jaiswal was a standout player for India during the home series against England which concluded recently. In five matches and across nine innings, Jaiswal made 712 runs at an average of 89.00, with two double centuries and three fifties. His best score was 214*. With India going to Australia for the Test series at year-end, Jaiswal will be one of the batters to watch out for. It will be interesting how he will take on the pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Hogg said that Jaiswal will encounter a lot of pace and bounce on Australian surfaces and will have to come up with new range of shots accordingly. He will have to make use of the pace while playing his hook and pulls instead of just trying to hit hard, added the former Aussie spinner.

"Jaiswal played exceptionally well. Now how he is going to play when he comes here (Australia), he is going to have to change his game. Maybe look to use the pace while playing hook and pull shots instead of hitting hard. If he is going to be aggressive, he needs to have a new range of shots to his repertoire because of the pace and bounce in the surfaces," said Hogg.

Hogg also talked about another youngster Sarfaraz Khan, who finally made his international debut in the series following years of exploits for Mumbai in domestic cricket. The youngster had a fine series, scoring 200 runs in five innings at an average of 50.00, with three fifties.

Hogg said that he was worried about Sarfaraz's game against fast bowling, but some of his shot-making against pacers suggests that he is working on that aspect of his game. The former Australian said that Sarfaraz is almost ready to take on the mighty Aussies in their territory.

"Sarfaraz Khan, I was worried about his game against fast bowling. But some of the pull shots he has played against sheer pace, I can say that he has been working on his game. I think he is just about ready to take on Australia's pace attack in Australia with some of the pull shots he has played."

