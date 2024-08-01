"Needs to be in best interests of team...": Dhoni on his IPL future

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Legendary Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni opened up on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future, saying that whatever happens, needs to be in the best interests for the team.

Dhoni, 43, has now taken a wait-and-watch approach before taking a decision on playing the next season of IPL. As the teams and the league authorities, chalk out plans related to auction and retention, Dhoni wants to see the rules and regulations related to it first, before making a decision whether to hang up his boots or not.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Dhoni said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court."

"So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," he added.

Dhoni played in the 2024 season of the league after a successful knee surgery. But despite all that, he was sometimes seen struggling and limping on the field. But these occasional struggles did not dampen his spirit to entertain fans. Coming down the order with very few balls left, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, with best score of 37* and a total of 14 fours and 13 sixes in the season.

However, CSK could not qualify for playoffs as they fell just short of qualification due to a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), finishing fifth with 14 points and a total of seven wins and losses each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor