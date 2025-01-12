"Needs to be more decisive with...": De Villiers' advice for South Africa's top run-getter in WTC 2023-25

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 12 : Former South African batting legend AB de Villiers had a special word of advice for Proteas' top-run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, David Bedingham, saying that he needs to be more decisive with his shots and try not coming too hard at the ball.

De Villiers was having an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the SA20 season three match between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town. He is currently serving the league as a brand ambassador and commentator.

Bedingham, who made his Test debut against India in December 2023, is Proteas' leading run-getter in the WTC 2023-25 cycle with 645 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.94, with a century and three fifties in 21 innings. His best score is 110.

Speaking to the media, De Villiers said about the 30-year-old, "The youngsters like Bedingham. Love what I see there. I think he still needs to work a little bit on hard hands. He comes too hard at the ball, I feel, at good deliveries. He needs to be a bit more decisive and better with his shot selection."

"But when he gets going, very difficult to stop. And beautiful on the eyes to watch," added De Villiers about the player.

Bedingham did well in his first four Tests during the series against India and New Zealand, scoring 347 runs in seven innings at an average of 49.57, with a century and two half-centuries. His form took a serious dip in the next eight matches, scoring just 298 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.83, with just one half-century in 14 innings.

De Villiers also backed the 18-year-old South African pacer Kwena Maphaka to do great in future under the guidance of senior pacer Kagiso Rabada.

"Kwena has got a long way to go. But he has got Kagiso Rabada. He is under his wing. And he is learning from the best.

Maphaka, who rose to fame with a 21-wicket campaign in the ICC U19 World Cup last year, made his debut across all formats for Proteas in the home series against Pakistan held from December last year to January. He has played a Test, two ODIs and five T20Is in his career so far. The 18-year-old has three Test wickets at an average of 30 with best figures of 3/90, five ODI wickets at an average of 24.40 with best figures of 4/72 and three T20I wickets at an average of 56.00 and best figures of 2/39.

From U19 WC last year, Maphaka made a lot of progress and played two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after being signed as a replacement to Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madhushanka. In the IPL 2024 auction, he was brought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 1.50 crores.

