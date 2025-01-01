Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul celebrate New Year, extend wishes

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Indian sporting icons Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the New Year 2025 and extended wishes to their fans on the occasion on Wednesday.

Taking to X, India's world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj gave everyone a message to stay fit and happy.

"Happy New Year to all of you! Stay fit, stay happy," posted Neeraj with a picture of him working out in the gym.

https://x.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1874358154332639242

Tendulkar also shared a New York post with his fans, standing outside a telephone booth with his post captioned, "Hello? Is it 2025?"

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1874326078451536101

Indian batter KL Rahul, who is in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, posted a picture of himself with his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and a fireworks display at Sydney Harbour, welcoming the new year.

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1874444529035805143

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made a successful Test return this year after toiling hard in domestic cricket and white-ball cricket for India, wrote, "Another chance to grow, learn and appreciate every moment. Here's to the journey ahead. Happy New Year y'all".

https://x.com/Sundarwashi5/status/1874333270000975976

In four Tests this year, Sundar took 19 wickets at an average of 17.42, with best figures of 7/59 and a ten-wicket haul to his name. With his bat, he made useful contributions, chipping in 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and one half-century to his name.

Suresh Raina also shared a picture of Lord Ganesha on X and wrote, " May 2025 bring you endless joy, success, and cherished moments with loved ones. Happy New Year! #HappyNewYear"

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/1874334864738287635

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor