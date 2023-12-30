Neil Brand to lead South Africa squad sans main players in Test series Vs New Zealand

Johannesburg, Dec 30 Opener Neil Brand will captain a weakened South Africa squad in the two-match Test series in New Zealand, starting with a warm-up match on January 29. Brand is one of the seven uncapped players in the squad as the main players are contracted to play the second edition of the SA20 league, majorly owned by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Players like Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger and Simon Harmer will play in the SA20, as they are obliged to play in the league at home instead of being on national duties.

Apart from Brand, who led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A earlier this month, batter Raynard van Tonder, all-rounders Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, seam bowler Tshepo Moreki, spinner Shaun von Berg and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin are the other uncapped members of the South Africa Test side.

Test batters David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, who are currently involved in the ongoing Test series against India, along with fellow batters Zubayr Hamza and Khaya Zondo are included in the New Zealand tour. Fast-bowling pair of Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson, as well as spinner Dane Piedt, will be key people in the bowling department.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate the players that will be going on a Proteas tour for the first time. It is a real honour to represent your country, so they should savour the moment. The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui," said head coach Shukri Conrad.

"Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand," said Conrad.

The South Africa squad will depart for New Zealand on January 19 and will kick off the New Zealand tour with a warm-up match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University from January 29-31. Two Tests against New Zealand will follow on February 4-8 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and February 13-17 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

South Africa squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Khaya Zondo.

Support Staff: Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Piet Botha (Bowling Coach), Kruger van Wyk (Fielding Coach), Imraan Khan (Batting Consultant), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr Konrad von Hagen (Team Doctor), Lucy Davey (Media Manager), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur) and Zunaid Wadee (Security).

