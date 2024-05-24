"Neither I nor BCCI approached any ex-Australian cricketer with coaching offer": Jay Shah

New Delhi [India], May 24 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah denied reports of him or the apex body of Indian Cricket approaching any former Australian cricketer for the role of Team India's head coach.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team is about to conclude after the T20 World Cup ends in June.

Jay Shah said the reports of BCCI approaching any former Aussie cricketer for the role of Team India's head coach are 'completely incorrect'.

He added that it is important for India's head coach to have in-depth knowledge of domestic cricket.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It's crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level," Jay Shah said in a statement.

Jay Shah added that in international cricket the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team is the most prestigious role. The BCCI secretary said that the role of head coach needs a 'high level of professionalism'.

"When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward," he added.

After India could not lift the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November after reaching the finals, the current head coach Rahul Dravid was given an extension till June, which also marks the month when the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will take place from June 1 to 29.

Earlier this month, BCCI invited applications for the position of men's national team head coach, with the tenure starting from July 1 this year and concluding on December 31, 2027, which will be the year when the next 50-over Cricket World Cup will take place.

The deadline for application will be till May 27, 6 PM.

The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor