Nepal and Oman secure T20 World Cup 2026 spots in Asia/EAP Qualifier

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Nepal and Oman on Wednesday secured their spots through the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place next year in India and Sri Lanka. One more team will qualify for the mega event from this competition.

With the UAE's win against Samoa and the Emiratis set to take on Japan on Thursday, Oman and Nepal had their top-three finishes guaranteed before their meeting against each other in Super Six action, as reported by the ICC.

Five of the first six matches in the Super Six stage went to the final over, highlighting the fine margins between the sides, with the Nepalis prevailing in two nail-biters to book their tickets.

Unbeaten in group action, the side brought two carry-over points to the Super Six stage before their final-ball victories against UAE and Qatar.

Dipendra Singh Airee was taken for six by Dhruv Parashar to make the equation just three runs off the final three balls for the Emiratis, though a catch hit to Sundeep Jora and two run outs back-to-back meant a last-gasp Nepal victory.

A day later, Rohit Paudel's team pulled another win out of the fire, with Qatar 97/1 inside 12 overs chasing 148.

Sandeep Lamichhane (5/18) sparked a collapse, and with only two wickets in hand needing 10, the Qataris left themselves too much to do.

Oman, in a similar vein, brought two over two points to the Super Six stage and cruised to a first win over Qatar, comfortably defending 172, as reported by ICC.

They found proceedings more difficult against the United Arab Emirates, though the hitting of Nadeem Khan rescued the Omanis, taking Muhammad Arfan for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries to eventually win with two balls to spare.

The Emiratis, meanwhile, hold third position for now after a strong win over Samoa, and will take on a spirited Japan side in a crucial affair, itching to make amends for their narrow defeat to Qatar.

The Qataris were on the canvas, needing 32 off the final three overs and with only three wickets in hand, before a final flurry from Muhammad Ikramullah (16 not out off 9) and Daniel Archer (12 not out from 8) completed the snatch and grab with two balls to spare.

Qatar and Samoa are still mathematically alive, though at this point they would need a win over the other in their Thursday meeting, plus other results to go their way, and the edge on net run rate to claim the third spot.

The sides would need a favour from Japan, with a UAE victory in the first Thursday fixture enough for Muhammad Waseem's side to qualify.

Remaining Fixtures (all times local Oman time)

October 15: Oman v Nepal.

October 16: United Arab Emirates v Japan.

October 16: Qatar v Samoa.

October 17: Japan v Oman.

October 17: Samoa v Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor