Nepal names 24-player squad for group camp ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Nepal have put forward a 24-player list that will attend a training camp ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as per the ICC website.

The side will use the camp to determine its final squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with selectors needing to reduce the group to 15 players before the next edition of the 20-over showcase, which commences in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

Co-hosts India have already announced the 15 players they will use at the tournament, having been the first team to reveal their squad.

Nepal have stuck with the 16 players who performed well when defeating the West Indies 2-1 during the T20I series in September and October, and have added a further eight players to contention, including Sher Malla, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, and Bashir Ahmed, who impressed during the recent Nepal Premier League.

The side qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup with an unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final in Oman in October and will compete in the tournament for a second consecutive time and third overall.

Nepal are drawn in Group C at the T20 World Cup and will play against England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy.

Nepal training camp squad: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Sahab Alam, Sher Malla, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Basir Ahamad, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohora, Pratish GC, Rupesh K Singh.

