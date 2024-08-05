Nepal reveal preliminary squad for next League 2 tri-series

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 5 : Nepal have revealed their preliminary squad for next month's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series against Canada and Oman.

There are no major surprises in the 22 players selected for the closed training camp, with the bulk of the squad that participated in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the first League 2 tri-series earlier in the year retained ahead of the crucial tri-series, as per a release by ICC.

Left-arm quick Pratis GC and all-rounder Abinash Bohara missed out on the squad completely after they travelled to the USA and Caribbean for June's T20 World Cup, while Pawan Sarraf is out due to injury after he played a part in Nepal's League 2 campaign at the start of the year.

All-rounder Basir Ahamad is in the preliminary squad after some impressive recent performances for Nepal A, while left-arm pacer Rijan Dhakal, seamer Kamal Singh Airee and young quick Aakash Chand are also in contention to appear at the tri-series.

Nepal are currently in sixth place in the League 2 standings following one win from four matches from their tri-series at home against Namibia and the Netherlands at the start of the year.

Canada are one of the pacesetters in League 2 play with an unbeaten run of four victories coming earlier this year, while Oman are currently in fifth place from four matches, the release added.

Nepal Preliminary Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Dev Khanal, Bhim Sarki, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Arjun Saud, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Kamal Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Basir Ahmed, Akash Chand, Sagar Dhakal, Sandeep Jora.

