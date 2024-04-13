Nepal's Dipendra Airee becomes third player to smash six sixes in an over in T20Is

Al Amerat [Oman], April 13 : Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Airee became the fifth international cricketer to hit six sixes in an over, after West Indies' great Kieron Pollard and Indian legend Yuvraj Singh.

Airee accomplished this feat during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Premier Cup match against Qatar at Al Amerat on Saturday. With South African great Herschelle Gibbs and USA's Jaskaran Malhotra having accomplished this feat in ODIs too, Airee is also the fifth player to achieve this feat.

Starting the last over at 28 in 15 balls, Airee took the pacer Kamran Khan to the cleaners with a six on every ball, to end at 64* in 21 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. His and Aasif Sheikh (52 in 41 balls, with six fours) half-centuries guided Nepal to 210/7 in their 20 overs. Qatar made 178/9 in reply, losing by 32 runs.

𝗨𝗡𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 😵‍💫#NEPvQAT #ACCMensPremierCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/72Itd5INE1— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 13, 2024

Yuvraj had smashed six sixes off Stuart Broad (England) during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in Durban and Pollard, who hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya at Coolidge in 2021).

The 24-year-old has played 60 T20Is and 55 ODIs. He had earlier smashed six successive sixes against Mongolia in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year. But these sixes were spread out across two overs. First five sixes came in an over by Mungun Altankhuyag. The sixth six came against Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan on the second ball of his over.

Nepal put on 314/3 in that match, the first-ever 300-plus total in T20I international. Airee also completed his fifty in just nine balls, ending on 52 in 10 balls with eight sixes. He broke Yuvraj Singh's record of fastest fifty in T20Is, which had earlier come in 12 balls against England.

