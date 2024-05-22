Netherlands add Saqib Zulfiqar and Kyle Klein to T20 World Cup squad as injury replacements

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 22 : The Netherlands added Saqib Zulfiqar and Kyle Klein to their ICC T20 World Cup squad after Fred Klaassen and Daniel Doram were ruled out due to injuries.

Klein, initially named as a travelling reserve, and Zulfiqar have been added to the 15-member squad. Kyle's brother, Ryan Klein, has now been designated as the first reserve.

Kyle, a right-arm fast bowler, has represented the Netherlands in only three international matches so far, making his debut earlier this year in February.

On the other hand, Saqib is returning to T20I cricket after nearly five years, having last played the format in August 2019. Despite his hiatus from T20Is, he has been active in the ODI setup and was part of the Netherlands squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The 27-year-old brings valuable experience and leg-spin variety to the Dutch bowling attack, with 21 matches under his belt for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands are currently engaged in a home T20I tri-series against Scotland and Ireland as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Before their tournament opener against Nepal on May 4 in Dallas, they will play two warm-up matches, the first on May 28 against Sri Lanka and the second on May 30 against Canada. Along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, they are assigned to Group D.

Squad: Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma and Wesley Barresi.

