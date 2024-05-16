Netherlands unveils jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The Netherlands team unveiled their jersey for ICC T20 World Cup taking place this year from June 1 onwards in the West Indies and USA.

The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in Venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

The official X page of the Netherlands Cricket unveiled an Orange coloured jersey, reminiscent of the team's 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup jersey, which was their WC debut.

"New kit arrived! Our T20 World Cup kit has arrived, with a nod to the iconic 1996 World Cup design. New era, retro vibes. @graynics," tweeted Netherlands Cricket.

https://twitter.com/KNCBcricket/status/1791085982827110534/photo/1

Netherlands had a fine campaign last time in 2022 at Australia, reaching the Super 12 phase and ending at the eighth position overall. They finished fourth in their group with two wins and three losses, beating South Africa in a shocker and Zimbabwe as well.

They are now in Group D along with Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Netherlands will kickstart their campaign against Nepal on June 4.

Scotland team also unveiled their jersey on Wednesday.

"We're delighted to unveil our new shirt for the ICC Men's @T20WorldCup," tweeted Scotland Cricket.

https://twitter.com/CricketScotland/status/1790774143048454608

Notably, the Scotland jersey will be sponsored by Nandini, a Karnataka-based dairy brand run by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

"Cricket Scotland and Karnataka Milk Federation are pleased to announce Nandini as the official sponsor of the Scotland men's team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," tweeted Scotland Cricket.

https://twitter.com/CricketScotland/status/1790777913769697380

Last time around in the 2022 tournament held in Australia, Scotland did not make it to the Super 12 round, ending their campaign at the qualifiers stage. However, they did record a crushing win against two-time champions West Indies. They are placed in Group B this time along with England, Namibia, Oman and Australia and will kickstart their campaign against England on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor