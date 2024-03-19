"Never given up on love of my life, which is playing cricket": Naman Ojha

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Former India cricketer Naman Ojha opened up about his love and passion for the sport and how it has become an "integral" part of his life.

After hanging his boots from professional cricket in February 2021, Ojha still holds a passion for the game, and his involvement in the Legends Cricket Trophy exemplifies his enduring love for cricket.

Reflecting on his experience, Naman Ojha said as quoted from a press release by LCT, "Although I have retired from International cricket, I have never given up on the love of my life, which is playing cricket. Participating in the Legends Cricket Trophy has reignited my passion for the game and brought me immense joy. It's not just about winning or losing; it's about the camaraderie, the shared love for cricket, and the sheer pleasure of playing the sport that has been an integral part of my life."

The Legends Cricket Trophy, a tournament that brings together retired cricketing legends from around the world, has provided Ojha with a platform to continue his cricketing journey.

Embracing this opportunity, Ojha has not only showcased his exceptional cricketing skills but has also found immense happiness in being back on the field, surrounded by fellow cricket enthusiasts.

Ojha further emphasized the importance of spending time with former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, and said, "Earlier, it used to be focusing on cricket before retirement. Now, after playing in the Legends Cricket Trophy, it's also about finding the time to catch up with everyone, go out, and have a good time."

Speaking about the bond shared with other retired players at LCT in Sri Lanka, Ojha added, "Also, in a format like LCT, you need to find discipline, but it also allows you to catch up on old times with others, and I like that. The beautiful thing about the game is how we have all reconnected with each other and now again getting to perform something you are in love with keeps you excited always."

Also talking about times when playing for the national team, IPL, and now the league if the retired cricketer is having any fun or is able to get some good sleep, Naman Ojha shared, "I don't think there is any moment to chill neither I am here for having fun. I am here to play. Also, on the ground whenever you play be it you are 25 or 40 the pressure will always be the same."

