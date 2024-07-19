New leadership group, plans for CT 2025, return of big stars--Key takeaways from India's Sri Lanka tour squad

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Following the squad announcement for India's white-ball tour to Sri Lanka starting from July onwards, which includes some big selections and leadership related calls, there are many takeaways from the teams, which have been designed keeping in mind the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup title defence in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka the following year.

India will be led by two different captains for the T20I and ODI legs of the Sri Lanka tour, all set to commence on July 27. With Rohit Sharma having retired from the T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the shortest format against Sri Lanka. Barring a few changes, the side bears a familiar look to the squad that featured in India's successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

The ODI side sees a number of stalwarts, including Rohit and Virat Kohli, return to the setup. As India gears up for their first tour under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, it would be only right to take a look at key developments in the squad.

-Emphasis on all-rounders

India will travel with a strong all-rounder contingent, marked by the presence of Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya (T20Is only), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

This could mark a shift in the makeup of the lineup, especially in ODIs, wherein the side can field a mix of batting and bowling all-rounders. Riyan Parag offers a spin-bowling resource in the top or middle order, a facet that India's ODI setup has lacked for a number of years.

-What's next for Ravindra Jadeja in white-ball cricket?

Ravindra Jadeja, who also retired from T20I after the T20 World Cup win, was omitted from the ODI side. With India already carrying a number of all-round options, this might signal a move away from Jadeja in white-ball cricket.

Instead of the 35-year-old, India have gone with younger options in Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as the bowling all-rounders.

Sundar impressed during the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning the Player of the Series award for scoring 28 runs in two innings and getting eight wickets, while Axar helped India win the key moments during the triumphant T20 World Cup campaign with his exceptional display in all three disciplines on the field. In eight games and five innings, Axar ended with 92 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 139.39, with the best score of 47. He also took nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 7.86, with the best figures of 3/23.

-Core of Cricket World Cup 2023 backed for CT25

Along with skipper Rohit and Kohli, ODI regulars who featured in the Cricket World Cup 2023 including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are a part of the side.

Experienced names like Rahul, Gill (who was a reserve during the T20 World Cup) and Iyer had missed out on the final squad for the T20 World Cup, but have the new management's backing for the 50-over game. Rahul and Iyer had a standout Cricket World Cup with the willow, scoring 452 and 530 runs, respectively, while Gill (354 runs) also made substantial contributions as an opener, as per ICC.

With the ICC Champions Trophy around the corner, India will likely field the core of this group for the event in 2025.

-Gill enters the leadership group

After leading a second-string side in Zimbabwe, Gill has been named as the vice-captain in both formats for the Sri Lanka series. With several big names including KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer back in the side, Gill's elevation shows that he has been marked out as a future leader in the white-ball setup.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain for the side in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, has been relieved of the leadership duties. With Rohit's retirement, Hardik could have been a possible captain in the T20I format, but in his stead, India have chosen Suryakumar Yadav to lead the T20I side for the Sri Lanka tour, with Gill as his deputy.

-Fresh legs in the pace department

Apart from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana (for ODIs) and Khaleel Ahmed are the other pacers in the mix. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested, and Mohammed Shami on the recovery road after his right heel surgery, India have opted to try out new faces with the goal of strengthening their pace department.

Khaleel, who last played ODIs in 2019, picked 17 wickets in the 2024 IPL and was among the reserves for the T20 World Cup before playing in Zimbabwe earlier this month. The pacer also played in the T20I series against Zimbabwe this month, picking up three wickets in three matches.

Harshit Rana was also a part of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour but did not play a game. Harshit had a splendid IPL with tournament winners Kolkata Knight Riders. The 22-year-old picked 19 wickets at an average of 20.15, picking big scalps throughout the season, including Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), duhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor