New York Strikers owner Sagar Khanna advocates T10 format for Olympics

New York [US], July 27 : The New York Strikers owner, Sagar Khanna, endorsed T10 cricket for the 2028 Olympics, but he has also stated that he is fully committed to developing the Strikers squad for the upcoming Lanka T10.

The New York Strikers were the first Abu Dhabi T10 champions who performed admirably in past Legends Cricket Trophy campaigns, as well as the Colombo Strikers, who left a favourable impression in the Lanka Premier League. With their debut in the Max 60 Caribbean League, the Strikers franchise is committed to leaving a lasting legacy throughout their campaign.

Wishing that there is more cricket for local talents, be it T10 or any other cricketing league to look forward to Strikers Owner Sagar Khanna shares while interacting with the media, "Not T10, any cricket for Sri Lanka will be good right now because obviously they're looking for opportunities and there's a lot of potential and a lot of talent over there. So, more cricket, more players will come out and with leagues being around international players, coming in definitely helps the local talent."

Expressing thoughts on if T10 should be the only format considered for Olympics 2028, Sagar shares, "For only 90 minutes, T10 should be the only cricket played in Olympics, I believe. It guarantees continuous action and maintains audience engagement; it is exciting and accessible to a global audience."

Sagar Khanna is one of the successful pioneers of creating one of the successful international cricketing franchises. The New York Strikers and Colombo Strikers have been successful on proving their mettle in adapting to various international formats. Being the conquerors of t10 and t20 formats, the strikers' squad are all geared up towards advancing to the Lanka T10, with great tournaments like Max 60 to win ahead of them.

As the Strikers prepare for the Lanka T10, they are focusing on enhancing their squad's adaptability and strength. Sagar emphasizes, "We have a well-rounded team that is prepared for the fast-paced nature of T10 cricket thanks to our strategic preparation. Hopefully with our success in the Max 60 Caribbean Tournament we will be ready to take on Lanka T10."

Sharing his favourite team wish list from the previous striker's lineup, whom he believes can adapt very well to unique formats of different leagues across in the future, Sagar shares, "Matheesha Pathirana is particularly noteworthy. He stands out as one of our best Lankan players because of his superb bowling abilities and reliable play. He has established himself as the Strikers dependable wicket-taker."

Dishing out when quizzed on his dream team, Sagar goes on to share, "I think Muhammad Waseem from the UAE is a player who has a lot of talent and is a little underappreciated . Also, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran will elevate the Strikers lineup and can take us places."

The New York Strikers are scheduled to play against Carribean Giants on August 18th in their upcoming participation at Max 60 Carribean League.

