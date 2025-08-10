New Zealand all-rounder Thamysn Newton announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi [India], August 10 : New Zealand all-rounder Thamysn Newton has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, after a 14-year career consisting of 10 ODIs and 15 T20Is on Sunday.

Newton was a part of the squad in the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where New Zealand women lost out on a final spot narrowly after being beaten by the eventual champions, West Indies women, by six runs in the semi-final, according to the ICC website.

The pace all-rounder has grabbed 11 wickets in 10 ODIs she has been a part of, including one five-wicket haul against Pakistan in 2016.

While in T20Is, she has snapped nine wickets in 15 matches, which includes best figures of picking three wickets, giving away just nine runs in only her third T20I.

Newton last played an ODI in 2017, she earned back her central contract with New Zealand in 2021 after a gap of three years. But she only played three more T20Is after that. She also played for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL 2017-18.

In the New Zealand domestic circuit, Newton has won multiple tournaments, including the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, the 50-over contest, claiming it once each for two different teams - Canterbury and Wellington.

She has also triumphed in the Super Smash for Wellington four times. She began her domestic career with Wellington in 2011-12 before switching over to Canterbury from 2014 to 2018.

She returned to Wellington again for a further five years before moving to Central Districts ahead of the 2023-24 season.

