New Zealand announce ICC Cricket World Cup squad

Wellington [New Zealand], September 11 : New Zealand Cricket (NZC) unveiled their ICC Cricket World Cup squad on Sunday in the most wholesome way possible.

Following the official announcement of the World Cup squad via social media and website, NZC posted a heartwarming video of family members of New Zealand cricketers introducing the players one by one. For some players, it was their wife/partner making the introduction while for others it was their kids or mothers/grandmothers announcing their name. The faces of these loved ones of cricketers beamed with pride and happiness as they announced their names.

"Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC23," tweeted NZC.

Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/e7rgAD21mH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 11, 2023

Batter Kane Williamson made his return to the New Zealand side as the Blackcaps announced their squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India from October 5 onwards on Sunday night.

New Zealand confirmed the group at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland on Monday, the alma mater of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who was named in the squad.

The 30-year-old joins skipper Kane Williamson, who was confirmed as a squad member this week after making a quicker-than-expected recovery from a ruptured ACL at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee have been named to appear at their fourth World Cup.

Following a strong run in form across the two white-ball formats, Mark Chapman has earned his spot, as well as 23-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who claimed 3/48 against England in the first of four ODIs on Friday.

There was no room in the group for young top order batter Finn Allen, nor backup wicket-keeper Tim Seifert, with the Black Caps opting for Tom Latham as the sole wicket-keeper in the squad. Adam Milne, who recently picked up a hamstring injury on New Zealand’s tour of England, has also missed out.

The side meet England and Bangladesh in ODIs before taking on England again in a rematch of the 2019 Final in the World Cup opener on October 5.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor