New Zealand, Australia's injury woes increase ahead of final T20I

New Delhi [India], February 24 : New Zealand and Australia suffered injury blows ahead of the third T20I with Devon Conway and David Warner being ruled out of the final clash.

Conway sustained a blow on his left thumb while wicketkeeping from an Adam Milne delivery in the second over of the match which clicked over 140 kmph.

He was forced to leave the field and Finn Allen took over the role behind the stumps. For the rest of the match, Conway didn't come out to field or bat. The initial X-ray scans ruled out a fracture.

New Zealand Cricket on Saturday confirmed that Conway will return home to Wellington to see a hand specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury to his left thumb.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead opened up about Conway's injury on the eve of the final clash.

"There is a little bit of a concern because we're not one hundred per cent sure yet exactly how it's going to respond over the next three or four days," Stead told reporters in Auckland as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"We've still got a little bit of time, and I think at the end of the day it will come down to pain management and what he can do in that space around making sure he feels comfortable at the crease," he added.

Tim Seifert, who was ruled out pre-series with a torn abductor, passed a fitness test in Hamilton and will link up with the Blackcaps squad in Auckland ahead of the third and final T20I at Eden Park which will be played on Sunday.

Pacer Jacob Duffy will also join the T20 squad to add additional cover to the bowling group.

On the other hand, Australia will miss the services of experienced opener David Warner who will miss the final clash due to groin soreness.

Cricket Australia confirmed Warner's absence from the third T20I and stated that he will require a brief recovery period to overcome the injury but is expected to be available for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Australia have an unassailable lead 2-0 lead in the third and the final T20I which will be played on Sunday at Eden Park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor