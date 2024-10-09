New Zealand batter Kane Williamson set to miss 1st Test against India in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Star New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson will miss the opening Test against India in Bengaluru, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report added that Williamson has not fully recovered from the groin strain that he suffered in the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.

The 34-year-old's injury will be a big blow for the Kiwis against India in the long-format series against India. Williamson sustained a groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Following that, he had to extend the period of rehabilitation at home before flying to India.

The Kiwis have included Mark Chapman in the squad for their upcoming tour of India. Following, Tim Southee's resignation from captaincy after the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwi side against India in the three-match Test series.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells hoped that Williamson would be available for the latter part of their upcoming Test series.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," Wells was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

In Tests, Williamson has played 102 matches and 180 innings, scoring 8881 runs at a strike rate of 51.43 and an average of 54.48. The 34-year-old made his debut in the long format in 2010 against India.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

