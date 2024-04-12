New Zealand call Blundell, Foulkes for T20I series against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell and all-rounder Zak Foulkes have been called into the squad as replacements for Finn Allen and Adam Milne, who were both ruled out for the entirety of the series.

Allen suffered a back injury while Milne injured his ankle while training ahead of the team's departure. Plans for their respective comebacks at this stage is unclear.

Foulkes joins the New Zealand camp for the first time, with Blundell providing an extra option both at the top of the order and with the gloves.

Coach Gary Stead said the injury setbacks were unfortunate on the eve of the tour for both Allen and Milne, though it provides an opportunity for the pair coming in.

"We feel for both Finn (Allen) and Adam (Milne), suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour. They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup.

"Tom (Blundell) is a highly experienced player and along with his wicket-keeping and batting skillsets is a leader in any group he is a part of. He also brings recent experience in the conditions, having taken part in both tours to Pakistan last year.

"Zak has had an impressive season for Canterbury including being their leading wicket-taker in all three competitions. He has displayed impressive skills with the ball, particularly in T20 cricket for the Kings.

"We also know he has skills with the bat and it will be an excellent opportunity for him to be part of the group."

The team is en route to Pakistan, with the first three T20Is in Rawalpindi and the final two in Lahore.

More on the Pakistan v New Zealand T20Is

Schedule:

18 April - 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April - 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April - 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April - 4th T20I, Lahore

27 April - 5th T20I, Lahore.

