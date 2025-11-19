New Zealand Clinch Series Win With Five-Wicket Victory Over West Indies in Rain-Shortened 2nd ODI (VIDEO)

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand clinched a five-wicket win against West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday to secure the three-match series with one game left. The match was reduced to 34 overs a side due to steady rain. The hosts chased a target of 248 and reached 248 for five with three balls to spare.

Devon Conway led the reply with a fluent 90 off 84 balls and shared a 106-run stand with Rachin Ravindra who made 56. New Zealand lost two quick wickets when Will Young and Mark Chapman fell in back-to-back overs but regained control through Tom Latham and captain Mitchell Santner. Latham finished on 39 not out off 29 while Santner struck 34 not out off 15 to guide the team home.

West Indies earlier posted 247 for nine after electing to bat. The innings revolved around Shai Hope who produced a superb unbeaten 109 off 69 balls. He reached his hundred in 66 deliveries and matched Brian Lara’s West Indies record of 19 ODI hundreds. Hope held the innings together after the top order collapsed to 86 for five. Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde added small but important contributions.

New Zealand’s bowlers kept steady control. Nathan Smith claimed four for 42 while Kyle Jamieson took three for 44. Santner added one for 35.

Scorecard

West Indies: 247/9 in 34 overs. Shai Hope (109*); Nathan Smith (4/42), Kyle Jamieson (3/44)

New Zealand: 248/5 in 33.3 overs. Devon Conway (90), Rachin Ravindra (56); Matthew Forde (1/42)