New Zealand Cricket announce Sarah Tsukigawa as new selector ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 6 : New Zealand Cricket announced that former international all-rounder Sarah Tsukigawa has been appointed to the role of selector of the women's side.

Tsukigawa will take the selection reins following the departure of Jason Wells in May and will play a pivotal role in deciding New Zealand's squad for next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis are one of three sides yet to announce their 15-player squad for the event, with the group to be finalised on September 10 ahead of a planned announcement in Christchurch.

After the appointment, Tsukigawa said she always wanted to be involved in women's cricket and give back to the game. The 42-year-old added that she can make a great impact in her new role as selector.

"I've always wanted to get back involved in women's cricket and give back to the game that has given me so much. Clear communication is an important part of selection and I feel I can bring that, along with my experience as a player," Tsukigawa was quoted by ICC as saying.

"I've got a lot of belief in this current group of White Ferns and the pathway that is being developed to produce future White Ferns. NZC's investment in the women's game has created incredible opportunities for female cricketers and I'm looking forward to contributing throughout the pathway," she added.

Tsukigawa made 61 appearances for New Zealand and appeared at the inaugural T20 World Cup in England in 2009, but most recently has furthered her career as a selector and assistant coach of a domestic side in Otago while continuing her career as a teacher.

