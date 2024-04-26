New Zealand defeat Pakistan by four runs in 4th T20I, lead 2-1 in series

Lahore [Pakistan], April 26 : Tim Robinson's blitz with the bat and William O'Rourke's remarkable spell put New Zealand ahead in the series following a four-run win against Pakistan in the 4th T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

A nail-biting thriller that kept the fans on the edge of their seats at scenic Gaddafi Stadium witnessed the Kiwis take an unassailable lead in the series.

The inexperienced quick made early inroads by dismissing skipper Babar Azam in the second over. Saim Ayub showed promise on the other end but O'Rourke got the better of him.

With Pakistan reduced to 79/4 in the 10th over, Fakhar Zaman raised hopes of a win. He took on the opposition bowlers to keep the required rate in Pakistan's reach.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22*) backed Fakhar as he tried to pull off a win for the Men in Green.

Fakhar got Pakistan close to the finish line, but Ben Sears proved to be the game-changer as he removed the left-handed batter in the 18th over.

With 28 runs needed in the final two overs, Imad went berserk and almost pulled off the win for the hosts. With 10 runs needed in the final two deliveries, he struck a four on the second last ball but failed to clear the rope on the final delivery which sealed a 4-run win for New Zealand.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Openers Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell started off the innings positively. Both batters completed the Kiwis completed their 50 runs in the fifth over.

In the same over, the Kiwis lost Blundell when the team score was 56. The wicketkeeper-batter was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 28 runs which included five fours in his innings.

After Blundell's wicket, Dean Foxcroft came into the middle to bat along with Robinson. Both players put on a partnership of 38 runs before Robinson was dismissed after playing a brilliant knock of 51 runs from 36 balls which was laced with four boundaries and two maximums in the 11th over.

After Robinson's dismissal, left-hand batter Mark Chapman came out to bat along with Foxcroft. The visitors completed the 100-run mark in the 12th over as Chapman took a single on the bowling of Usama Mir.

In the 14th over at a score of 128, the New Zealand side lost their third wicket as Chapman was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just eight runs.

At a score of 132, the side lost the fourth as Foxcroft was dismissed after scoring 34 runs off 26 balls with the help of three sixes.

After Foxcroft's dismissal, the Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell comes out to bat along with Jimmy Neesham. They both put on a partnership of 37 runs before the side lost the wicket of Bracewell at the score of 169 in the 19th over.

In the same over, the Blackcaps lost the wicket of Josh Clarkson who was dismissed on the first ball he faced in the match.

The New Zealand side finished their innings at 178 for the loss of seven wickets after the completion of 20 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for Pakistan was Abbass Afrid who snapped three wickets in his spell of three overs where he conceded 20 runs in his spell. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, and Iftikhar Ahmed in their respective spells.

New Zealand have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series and both teams will square off in the final T20I on Saturday.

Brief Score: New Zealand 178/7 in 20 overs (Tim Robinson 51, Dean Foxcroft 34, Abbass Afridi 3/20) vs Pakistan 174/8 (Fakhar Zaman 61; William O'Rourke 3-27, Ben Sears 2-27).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor