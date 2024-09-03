New Zealand finalise central contract list with two new names

Wellington [New Zealand], September 3 : New Zealand have finalised their central contract list for the 2024/25 season, with all-rounders Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson winning the final two spots in the 20-player list.

The pair has been promoted to the central contract list for the first time on the back of strong performances at the domestic level, with Clarkson having also impressed during nine international white-ball appearances for the Kiwis across the last 12 months.

Clarkson has played three ODIs and six T20Is for the Black Caps since debuting against Bangladesh in Dunedin at the end of last year, scoring a total of 65 runs in five innings with the best score of 38* and taking four wickets, while Smith was the standout performer at Wellington during the most recent Plunket Shield season at domestic level in New Zealand, topping the wicket-taking charts with 33 scalps in 12 innings and scoring 245 runs in 11 innings, including two half-centuries in seven matches.

The promotion of Smith and Clarkson leaves New Zealand with 20 players on central contracts for the coming season, following the decision by Devon Conway and Finn Allen to decline the option last month, as per ICC.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Smith and Clarkson deserved their first central contract and believes the duo can make an impact at international level over the coming months if they win selection.

"Nathan's been on our radar for a while having been a significant performer in domestic cricket for some time," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

"He has been particularly impressive in red-ball cricket and we think he has the skills to be successful in international cricket when he gets a chance," he added.

Stead said Clarkson had impressed during recent international performances.

"Josh has been involved in both white ball squads over the past twelve months which shows the strides he has made in his game," he said.

"He is a hard-hitting player with plenty of skills and has shown in his chances so far that he can offer a lot with bat and ball on the international stage."

"Josh will provide depth and add value given the volume of white-ball cricket on the horizon," he concluded.

New Zealand 2024-25 central contract list: Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor