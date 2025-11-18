New Zealand lose Daryl Mitchell to injury for West Indies series

Wellington [New Zealand], November 18 : New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell to sit out the rest of the ODI series against the West Indies due to a groin injury, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mitchell hurt his groin during the opening ODI against the West Indies in Christchurch and subsequent scans have reveled a minor tear and a two-week rehabilitation period.

It means Mitchell will miss the final two matches of the ODI series against the Caribbean side, but will be aiming to return for the three-match Test series that commences on December 2.

Fellow batter Henry Nicholls will remain with the squad after he was called up to the playing group on Monday and could be in contention to feature in the second match of the series in Napier on Wednesday.

Mitchell scored his seventh ODI century in the opening ODI of the series with the West indies, with the right-hander able to overcome any discomfort from the injury to help the Black Caps register a narrow seven-run victory at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing to lose Mitchell to injury when he was in such good form with the bat.

"It's always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you're in hot form like Daryl is," Walter said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he'll be missed for two important matches," he added.

"The positive is that the injury is only minor, and we should see Daryl recovered and fit for the Test series," he noted.

Walter believes Nicholls can fill in admirably for Mitchell should he be given a chance during the final two matches of the series.

"Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it's great to welcome him back into the side," Walter added.

"It's always pleasing to be able to reward players who are in good touch, and we know Henry will be raring to go if given an opportunity," he said.

New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor