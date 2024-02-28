New Zealand lose injured opener Devon Conway for first Test against Australia

Wellington [New Zealand], February 28 : New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the opening Test against Australia in Wellington due to injury.

Conway sustained a blow to his left thumb while wicketkeeping in the second over of the third T20I match against Australia.

He was forced to leave the field and Finn Allen took over the role behind the stumps. For the rest of the match, Conway didn't come out to field or bat. The left-handed batter has yet to hit a ball since picking up the injury.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead was unhappy to lose a player of Conway's calibre for the critical ICC World Test Championship match, which begins on Thursday in Wellington. The 32-year-old has been replaced in the Kiwis' squad by fellow batter Henry Nicholls.

"It's disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match. He's a class player batting at the top of the order for us and I know he was really looking forward to this series," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

Nicholls will join his New Zealand colleagues in Wellington on Wednesday and might be considered for the job of opener if the Kiwis search for a straight replacement for Conway.

"It's nice to have a player of Henry's calibre to call on. He has plenty of Test experience and covers a number of positions in our batting order," Stead added.

New Zealand sits pretty at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a 75 per cent win-loss percentage, while Australia are currently third with a 55 per cent win-loss percentage.

Australia and hosts New Zealand are gearing up for their two-match Test series, which will kick off on Thursday at the Basin Reserve.

Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner (retired), Kane Williamson and Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor