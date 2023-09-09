New Zealand pacer Adam Milne ruled out of ODI series against England

London [UK], September 9 : New Zealand’s right-arm fast bowler Adam Milne will miss the remainder of the ODI series against England.

"Milne suffered hamstring tightness at training in Cardiff before yesterday's opening ODI and a subsequent scan revealed he would need a period of rehabilitation," New Zealand Cricket announced in an official statement.

Milne, who is also selected in the ODI Squad to travel to Bangladesh, will remain with the squad in England to work on his rehabilitation.

Milne's injury means left-armer Ben Lister will now join the squad in Southampton on Saturday.

Lister is currently in England with Kent having signed on to play the remaining games of the County Championship season.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said having cover in the squad was important with the compact nature of the schedule.

"We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule. With Ben already here in England it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series," Stead said.

"Ben impressed us in the UAE and warm-up matches in England and will continue to learn being around some senior players in the touring group," he added.

The touring squad travel by coach from Cardiff to Southampton on Saturday ahead of Sunday's second ODI at the Rose Bowl.

