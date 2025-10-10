New Zealand Register First Win in Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with 100-Run Victory Over Bangladesh

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand secured their first win of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 with a dominant 100-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday, October 10, 2025. The White Ferns posted 228 runs, powered by captain Sophie Devine’s 63 and Brooke Halliday’s 69. Early setbacks tested New Zealand, but Devine and Halliday’s partnership of 112 runs steadied the innings. Lower-order contributions from Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze and Lea Tahuhu helped the team reach 227.

New Zealand get off the mark at #CWC25 with a convincing win over Bangladesh in Guwahati 💥#NZvBAN 📝: https://t.co/24vXg8OADdpic.twitter.com/ehAy2bmySk — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2025

In response, Bangladesh struggled from the start. Rosemary Mair removed Sharmin Akter early. Captain Nigar Sultana managed only four runs. Sobhana Mostary was dismissed cheaply, and Bangladesh scored just 22 runs in the powerplay without a boundary.

Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu shared six wickets, dismantling the Bangladesh top order. A late stand of 33 between Nahida and Fahima provided some resistance, but wickets fell regularly and Bangladesh were all out for 127.

The win lifts New Zealand to fifth place in the points table. They will next face Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo.