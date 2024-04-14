New Zealand team arrives in Islamabad ahead of five-match T20I series against Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 : The New Zealand men's cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of their five-match T20I series against Pakistan which will kick off on April 18.

Pakistan Cricket took to X, to announce the arrival of the New Zealand team, "Welcome to Pakistan, @BLACKCAPS! The New Zealand team has arrived in Islamabad ahead of the Bank Alfalah Presents Jazz Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024."

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, The Kiwis and the Men in Green will look to fine-tune their squad and assess the players who could feature in the 15-player squad for the marquee event.

With the majority of players involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, New Zealand have named experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the skipper of the tour.

Bracewell has not played an international match since March last year and has only recently returned to domestic duties following injury concerns that have included a ruptured Achilles and a broken finger.

While Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam who was recently reinstated as the skipper of the white ball format in place of Shaheen Afridi.

Star pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim who reversed their retirements have made sensational comebacks in cricket after being named in Pakistan's squad.

For the five-match series, former fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach. Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz has been named senior team manager, with Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue as the spin bowling coach.

Pakistan would be looking to take revenge for their 4-1 T20I series defeat away from home against the Blackcaps earlier this year.

Squads of both teams for the five-match T20I series:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

