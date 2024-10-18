New Zealand triumphs over West Indies to secure spot in Women's T20 World Cup final

Sharjah [UAE], October 18 : New Zealand triumphed in a thrilling contest against West Indies in Sharjah on Friday to reach Sunday's final at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having set the West Indies a target of 129, with Georgia Plimmer top-scoring with 33, it was the White Ferns spinners who steered their team to victory.

Eden Carson bagged 3/29, while Melie Kerr showed all her class with 2/14, including the wicket of the hugely dangerous Deandra Dottin, who set up a nail-biting finish under the lights in Sharjah.

New Zealand will face South Africa in Sunday's final, guaranteeing a new winner of the Women's T20 World Cup.

A solid start with the ball saw New Zealand take early control of the second innings, with Eden Carson in the thick of the action. The early departure of Qiana Joseph (12 from 12) and Shemaine Campbelle (3 from 5) saw West Indies consolidate through the powerplay, with the experienced pair of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor looking to put together a platform.

The score reached 25/2 at the end of the powerplay, with plenty of work still to do, when Carson, who had picked up the first two wickets, came back to strike again and clean up Taylor for 13 (20) to leave New Zealand in a strong position.

The White Ferns' dominance became even greater when Lea Tahuhu grabbed the key wicket of Matthews (15 from 21) to leave West Indies on 52/4 and needing something special to reach Sunday's final. But while Deandra Dottin was out in the middle, West Indies always had hope, even with the required rate climbing by the over. Dottin showed just why, unleashing three sixes in a massive over, slamming 23 runs off Tahuhu's 16th to get the watching West Indians on their feet.

Sophie Devine rolled the dice by bringing Melie Kerr back for her final over to try and remove the big-hitter, and the gamble paid off, as Dottin skied a catch to Fran Jonas, shaking her head as she departed to a standing ovation after an excellent 33 from 22 balls.

Chedean Nation, in at number eight as a concussion replacement for Chinelle Henry, was cleaned up by Jonas for a duck as the rate began to sky-rocket. But the drama wasn't over yet, as youngster Zaida James joined Afy Fletcher in the battle and set up a thrilling final over, with 15 required.

New Zealand turned to the unlikely source of Suzie Bates to bowl the final over, and it started in concerning fashion as James crunched a four through cover. But Bates had the last laugh, cleaning up James for 14 (8), and with her went West Indies' final lingering hopes.

In the first innings, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and decided to bat first against West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with a place in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at stake. Hayley Matthews said she was happy with the outcome at the toss, preferring to bowl first in any case, and her side made a steady start in the powerplay, keeping things tight for the first five overs through Chinelle Henry and Zaida James.

New Zealand's openers made it through the powerplay unscathed, taking nine runs off Matthews' first over to reach 32/0 after six. Suzie Bates (26 from 28) was the first wicket to fall, cleaned up by Karishma Ramharack to bring Melie Kerr to the crease. The score reached 54/1 at the midway point of the innings, but just as it looked like New Zealand were about to launch off their platform, two wickets fell in quick succession.

Kerr was the first to go, lobbing a catch straight at Ramharack off Dottin for 7 (11), with Georgia Plimmer following soon after, stumped looking to dispatch Afy Fletcher to end a promising knock of 33 (31).

There was a concerning moment in the field for Chinelle Henry, who attempted to take a catch in the deep and was struck in the face by the ball. The fielder was helped to the dugout after receiving treatment. Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine pushed the Kiwis up towards a decent total, running hard between the wickets before both falling in quick succession - Halliday bowled by Dottin for 18 (9) and Devine caught by Ramharack off Fletcher for 12 (12). Maddy Green wasn't able to add much to the score, caught behind for 3 (4).

Wickets tumbled at the back end of the innings, with Rosemary Mair (2) going with four overs remaining, and both Lea Tahuhu (6) and Eden Carson (0) dismissed in the final over. But a lively cameo from Isabella Gaze boosted the score, as she finished on 20* from 14 deliveries, carrying the White Ferns to 128/9 and setting up a fascinating second-innings scenario in Sharjah.

This thrilling victory means New Zealand will face South Africa in the final, ensuring a new winner for the Women's T20 World Cup.

