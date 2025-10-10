New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch NZ-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 11

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 10, 2025. The White Ferns are yet to win a match in the tournament and will hope to turn their fortunes around with a strong performance. Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand has suffered consecutive losses against Australia and South Africa. Bangladesh, under the leadership of Nigar Sultana, started with a convincing win but fell short in their last game against England. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson