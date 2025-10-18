New Zealand vs England 1st T20 Abandoned Due to Rain

England National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The first T20 International between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval was abandoned after rain interrupted play. England had posted 153 for six in 20 overs before the downpour ended the match. New Zealand had kept the visitors in check and were confident of chasing the target.

Sadly our first IT20 in New Zealand has been abandoned after heavy rain ☔️



We play the second match of the series on Monday morning (UK). pic.twitter.com/Arc88dZW26 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 18, 2025

England lost opener Philip Salt early for three runs. Jos Buttler scored 29 and Harry Brook added 20. Sam Curran anchored the innings with an unbeaten 49 off 35 balls to guide England past 150. Rain forced players off the field toward the end of the innings, and the match could not continue.

New Zealand bowlers shared the wickets evenly. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner bowled 12 overs for just 73 runs. Jacob Duffy started well but gave away some runs toward the end. All six bowlers, including Santner and James Neesham, took one wicket each.